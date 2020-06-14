Marianne Flyntz

FLYNTZ - Marianne, 76, of Seaford, NY, formerly of Massapequa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer. Born in Queens, NY, May 20, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Rose (DeMaria) Wardell. She grew up in Woodhaven, Queens, and was a graduate of St. Michael High School in Brooklyn, NY. Marianne will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 55 years, Alexander Flyntz, whom she married on August 8, 1964, and their children Michael Flyntz of Amityville NY, Thomas Flyntz and his wife Maria of East Islip, NY and Linda Rubin, of West Hurley, NY. She is also survived by her brother Edwin Wardell and his wife Ines of Shirley, NY, her four granddaughters whom she adored (Ashley, Natalie, Julia and Johanna) as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Marianne was a teaching assistant with the Amityville School District for 27 years. She was an avid Mah Jong player, gardener, and phenomenal cook. She was a loving, caring wife, mother, and grandmother who always put others before herself. Her sweet, gentle spirit and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her. A private family service was held on Saturday, June 6th at Powell Funeral home in Amityville, NY. Interment was in Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. James Roman Catholic Church, Seaford, NY.







