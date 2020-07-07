1/
Marianne Klotz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KLOTZ - Marianne R. on July 4, 2020, of Mill Neck, NY. Beloved wife of Donald Grundborg. Loving mother of Tara "Nieve" Klotz Finneli. Cherished step-mother of Angela Grundborg, and Jennie Zugar (Richard). Proud grandmother of Nicholas Zugar, and Sunny Zugar. Dear sister of Nancy Klotz. Devoted cousin of Eugene Seiple (Dorothy). Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Thursday 3-6 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Dominic RC Church, Oyster Bay, NY Friday, 9:30 a.m. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to BCCS AHRC, 189 Wheatley Rd, Brookville, NY 11545. oysterbayfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved