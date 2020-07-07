Marianne Klotz

KLOTZ - Marianne R. on July 4, 2020, of Mill Neck, NY. Beloved wife of Donald Grundborg. Loving mother of Tara "Nieve" Klotz Finneli. Cherished step-mother of Angela Grundborg, and Jennie Zugar (Richard). Proud grandmother of Nicholas Zugar, and Sunny Zugar. Dear sister of Nancy Klotz. Devoted cousin of Eugene Seiple (Dorothy). Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Thursday 3-6 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Dominic RC Church, Oyster Bay, NY Friday, 9:30 a.m. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to BCCS AHRC, 189 Wheatley Rd, Brookville, NY 11545. oysterbayfuneralhome.com