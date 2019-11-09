|
DETTINGER - Marianne L., age 84 of Paradise, PA and form-erly of 12 Chassyl Road, Com-mack, NY, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was the wife of Frederick K. Dettinger with whom she celebrated 63 years of marriage on July 22nd. Born in Neunkirschen-Kohlhof, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Helmut and Emma Gebhart Nuemann. In her free time, Marianne loved gardening. Surviving besides her husband are 2 sons: Frederick Jr. husband of Theresa Ferro Dettinger of North Carolina and Robert husband of Darlene Butz Dettinger of Strasburg, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grand-children, and 2 siblings: Meta wife of Eric Haupt of Indianapolis, IN, and Helmut husband of Inge Neumann of Altlay, Germany. Services will be at the convenience of the family. shiveryfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 9, 2019