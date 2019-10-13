Home

SUOZZI - Marianne (nee DeNicola) on October 5, 2019 in Guilford, CT. Beloved wife of the late Michael A. Suozzi. Dear mother of Michael (Clare), Paul (Karen), Elena Piazza (Vincent), Peter and Mark (Jeanette). Loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Angelo and Helen DeNicola. Sister of the late James DeNicola (late Joanne), late Carl DeNicola (Ann) and late Angelo DeNicola. Sister-in-law of late Joseph Suozzi (late Marguerite), late Vincent Suozzi (Teresa), late Rose Jordano (late Louis). No prior visitation or formal services. A private interment will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to VNA Community Health Care and Hospice, 753 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437, Charlie's Closet-Guilford Interfaith Volunteers, 310 State Street, unit 200, Guilford 06437, or .
Published in Newsday on Oct. 13, 2019
