Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Reposing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Reposing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Reposing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Amityville, NY
View Map
CARIDI - Marie A. of Copiague, LI (formerly of Amityville) on November 23, 2019. Propietor of LI Sandblast Service. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M., Sr. Loving mother of Franklyn Ianno (Lisa), Joanne Shigo, Joseph Ianno (Elizabeth), Shelly Hager (Dave), Gina Scalise (Lou), J. Michael Caridi, Jr. (Karen), the late Tish Chester and the late John Ianno. Dear mother-in-law of Robert D. Chester. Cherished grandmother of 18, a grandson Joseph L. Hager predeceased her. Adored great-great-grandmother of 13. Fond sister of the late Laura Hess. Mrs. Caridi is also survived by her nieces and nephews. Reposing this evening (Monday) 7-9:30 pm and Tuesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:30 am St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Amityville. Interment Amityville Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers the family has requested memorial contributions to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Envelopes available at the funeral home. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 25, 2019
