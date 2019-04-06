|
GOLLY - Marie A. on March 25, 2019 of Copiague, NY, Marathon (FL-Keys), and formerly of Massapequa Park, NY. Beloved wife of the late Berthold Golly. Loving mother of Regina Danielson, Thomas Danielson, Steven Danielson (Jenny), and Susanne and Bob Stahl. Cherished sister of Jeanette Frevola. Loving aunt of Jeanette Moran-Weil and all other nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may visit on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main Street Babylon, NY 11702. Memorial Mass Tuesday, April 9, 2019 9:45am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Lindenhurst, NY. www.clauderboydspencer funeralhome.com
