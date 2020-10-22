1/1
Marie A. (DiGiacomo) Kelskey
KELSKEY - Marie A. (DiGiacomo), age 90, of Shirley, NY passed peacefully on October 18th 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Marie was born in Huntington Station, the daughter of Frank and Frances (Petrone) DiGiacomo. Beloved wife of Joseph, who predeceased her, and are now reunited once again. Loving mother of David (Nancy), Jeffrey (Denisa), Susan Hutnick (Robert), and Sharon Gallo (Thomas). Cherished grandmother of Amanda, Kristin, Jonathan, Kathryn, Sarah (deceased), Jason, Susanne, Ryan, TJ, and Danielle. Loving great grandmother of Jesus, III, Brianna, Angelina, David, Lia, Taylor, Roger, Jr., Skylar, Hayden, Jaelyn, Logan, and baby Cicero. Loving sister of two brothers, and two sisters, one predeceased. Marie dearly loved all of her many nieces and nephews. Reposing at Robertaccio Funeral Home, Patchogue, Friday 4 - 8 pm. Saturday 9am Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, Center Moriches. Interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 22, 2020.
