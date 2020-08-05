1/
Marie A. Mackay
MACKAY - Marie A. of Seaford on August 3, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Michael (the late Laura) Michelle, Bryan (Catherine), Thomas (Theresa), Mary Ellen (William) Vadney. Devoted grandma of Kelly (Donald Campbell), Andrew (Amanda), Karen (Daniel) Harding, John, Matthew, Patrick Burke, Kimberly, James, Kevin, Danielle Vadney, Timothy Vadney, Luke and Sarah.Adored great-grandma of Leo and Ruby Jean. Caring sister of Arthur Kelly and the late James Kelly. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Ave. Massapequa, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 12pm at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford, NY. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
AUG
6
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Maria Regina RC Church
Funeral services provided by
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-8070
