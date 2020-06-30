Marie A. Sekelsky
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEKELSKY - Marie A., of Locust Valley, NY on June 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Stephen. Loving mother of Eileen Ajamian (James), Diddi Palumbi (Joseph), Pauline Rosa (Pete) and Stephanie Korman (Leonard). Cherished grandmother of Kristen, Maureen, Giuseppe, Stephen, Anthony, Marissa and Lenny. Dear sister of Margaret Horyza and the late Anthony, Dominic and George Renaldo. Visiting Tuesday and Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. Funeral service 10:30am Thursday at the funeral home with interment to follow at Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. www.whitting.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Whitting Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved