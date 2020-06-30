SEKELSKY - Marie A., of Locust Valley, NY on June 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Stephen. Loving mother of Eileen Ajamian (James), Diddi Palumbi (Joseph), Pauline Rosa (Pete) and Stephanie Korman (Leonard). Cherished grandmother of Kristen, Maureen, Giuseppe, Stephen, Anthony, Marissa and Lenny. Dear sister of Margaret Horyza and the late Anthony, Dominic and George Renaldo. Visiting Tuesday and Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. Funeral service 10:30am Thursday at the funeral home with interment to follow at Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. www.whitting.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 30, 2020.