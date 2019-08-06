Home

SMITH - Marie Anna "Granny" 83, of Prince George, VA went to be with her Lord August 2, 2019. She was born January 7, 1936 and was a daughter of the late Frederick A. Jolly and Mary Thomas Jolly; she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Charles W. Smith, Sr.; and her brother, Arthur E. Jolly. Marie is survived by her son, Charles W. Smith, Jr. and wife, Diana; daughter, Denise Saunders; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Helana, Ann Marie, Rachel, Carrie, Stephanie and Kristy; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Frances A. Hickman; as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 820 W. Broadway, Hopewell, VA. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2019
