Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
85 Medford Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
(631) 475-7000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
85 Medford Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
85 Medford Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Immaculate RC Church
Bellport Village, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Arena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Arena

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Arena Notice
ARENA - Marie of East Patchogue, formerly of North Babylon and Melville on November 28, went to her heavenly reward. Beloved wife of Paul. Loving mother of Maria Arena Burns. Cherished grandmother of Matthew P. Burns and Mark J. Burns. Family and friends to celebrate Marie's life on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc., 85 Medford Ave., Patchogue. Funeral Mass on Monday 10 am at Mary Immaculate RC Church in Bellport Village. Private Cremation will follow. (631) 475-7000
Published in Newsday on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -