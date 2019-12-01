|
ARENA - Marie of East Patchogue, formerly of North Babylon and Melville on November 28, went to her heavenly reward. Beloved wife of Paul. Loving mother of Maria Arena Burns. Cherished grandmother of Matthew P. Burns and Mark J. Burns. Family and friends to celebrate Marie's life on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc., 85 Medford Ave., Patchogue. Funeral Mass on Monday 10 am at Mary Immaculate RC Church in Bellport Village. Private Cremation will follow. (631) 475-7000
Published in Newsday on Dec. 1, 2019