BRADY - Marie on February 12, 2020. Born in Belfast Ireland. Beloved wife of the late John "Eddie". Loving mother of Marian, Sean, Brian, Michael, Geraldine & Bernadette. Proud grandmother of Kevin, Daniel, Jennifer, Kaitlyn, Douglas, Matthew, Erin, Kelly & Patrick. Adored great grandmother of Meli. She was one of 13. Reposing at the Martin A. Gleason Funeral Home, 10-25 150th Street, Whitestone, NY. Visiting Friday 2-5pm & 7-9pm. Mass of Christian burial Saturday 10:45am at Holy Trinity RC Church. Interment Saint Michael's Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2020