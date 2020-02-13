Home

Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc
10-25 150Th St
Whitestone, NY 11357
(718) 359-1122
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc
10-25 150Th St
Whitestone, NY 11357
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc
10-25 150Th St
Whitestone, NY 11357
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:45 AM
Holy Trinity RC Church
Marie Brady Notice
BRADY - Marie on February 12, 2020. Born in Belfast Ireland. Beloved wife of the late John "Eddie". Loving mother of Marian, Sean, Brian, Michael, Geraldine & Bernadette. Proud grandmother of Kevin, Daniel, Jennifer, Kaitlyn, Douglas, Matthew, Erin, Kelly & Patrick. Adored great grandmother of Meli. She was one of 13. Reposing at the Martin A. Gleason Funeral Home, 10-25 150th Street, Whitestone, NY. Visiting Friday 2-5pm & 7-9pm. Mass of Christian burial Saturday 10:45am at Holy Trinity RC Church. Interment Saint Michael's Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2020
