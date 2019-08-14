Home

Mangano Funeral Home, Inc
640 Middle Country Rd.
Middle Island, NY 11953
(631) 345-6700
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini RC Church
Coram, NY
Marie C. Merkle Notice
MERKLE - Marie C. of Middle Island, age 77. Beloved wife of Albert. Cherished mother of Albert (Maureen), Stephen (Erica) and Christopher (Heather). Adored grand-mother of Christina, Nicholas, Hannah, Kaylee and Justin. Memorial Funeral Mass on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10:00am St. Frances Cabrini RC Church, Coram, NY. Inurnment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Mangano Funeral Home of Middle Island. www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 14, 2019
