|
|
CASEY - Marie Costigan, a long-time resident of Garden City, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday morning, September 29, 2019. She was 96 years old. She was the loving wife of Robert Casey, who predeceased her. Both she and Robert Casey devoted their lives life to teaching students in the Garden City schools. She is a gradutate of Queens College. She enjoyed music, especially the opera, was an avid reader, volunteered for the Salvation Army and created magnificent needlework. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen DeVries, her son Kevin Costigan, her sister Anita Frey, two granddaugh-ters, Suzanne Decker, Jacqueline Beaudry & two great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the Garden City Hotel on Sunday October 6, 2019 from 2:00pm-5:00pm. Internment will be held at Green-Wood Cemetery. In lieu of customary remembrance, contributions may be made to Rosary Hill Home, 600 Linda Ave. Hawthorne, NY. 10532.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 3, 2019