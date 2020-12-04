DE LUCCIO - Marie, age 92, of Wantagh. Passed away on November 26, 2020 from COVID-19. Born in Brooklyn. Devoted wife to Paul for 67 years. Loving mother to Loraine (Glenn) Pfeffer, Susan (Frank) Brown, and Frank (Laura). Cherished grand-mother to Glenn Jr., Kevin, Matthew, Martina, and Mazie. Marie was a homemaker and later became a banker after raising their children. She was a long time member of the Delaney Council Columbiettes. Visitation at Chapey Funeral Home in Bethpage on Sunday December 6, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church in Seaford on Monday December 7, at 9:30am. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery.







