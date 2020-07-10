Marie Donofrio

DONOFRIO - Marie of East Islip on Sunday June 28, 2020. Beloved mother of Lisa Donofrio-Ferrezza and Kim Pirnat. Cherished by four grandchildren Anthony and Sofia Ferrezza; also Frank and Brooke Pirnat. Dear sister of Vincent Costantino and the late Carmine Costantino. Memorial Funeral Service with the Very Reverend Richard E. Simpson officiating 11:00 am Sunday, July 12, 2020 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 754 Montauk Highway, Islip, NY 11751. Cremation was private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you make a donation in Marie's name to: The Merkel Cell Carcinoma Organization at: merkelcell.org
