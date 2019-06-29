Home

Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
N.F. Walker, Inc. Funeral Home
2039 Merrick Avenue
Merrick, NY
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Cure of Ars R.C. Church
2323 Merrick Avenue
Marie E. Fitzgerald Notice
FITZGERALD - Marie E. on June 28, 2019 of Merrick, NY - born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. Dear wife of the late John B. Beloved Mother of Jeanne Moran (Joseph), John (Eileen), Susan Hoffman (David), Mary Arrighi (Thomas), Paul (Barbara), Carol McCutchan (Kevin) and the late Alice Miller. Beloved grandmother of 25 and great-grand-mother of 48. Also survived by her sisters, Eileen Mernin and Rosemary Purnizari. Visiting at N.F. Walker, Inc. Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Avenue, Merrick, NY on Sunday, June 30th from 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass at Cure of Ars R.C. Church, 2323 Merrick Avenue Monday, July 1st at 11AM. Burial at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. www.nfwalkerfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 29, 2019
