ESPOSITO - Marie of Wantagh passed away on April 26, 2020 from COVID-19. Marie was born in Brooklyn on August 1, 1932 to Charles and Gertrude Pelton. Predeceased by her sister Jean Hughes and her beloved son James Esposito. Survived by her loving children Joanne Scopa (John), John Esposito Jr., Nancy Esposito, Jeanne Evans (Michael) and Barbara Goercke (Mark), and her 9 grand-children and 1 great-grandson. Marie was a very intelligent woman, strong athlete, and gifted writer. After graduating high school early, she attended Hunter College for a year before working in the Personnel Department for MetLife Insurance in NYC. She married John Esposito in 1955 and they moved to Wantagh to raise their family. As her kids grew older, Marie returned to work, first as a bank teller, then as a secretary for several brokerage firms. She always made time though to play bridge, listen to some Frank Sinatra, go to Jones Beach to battle the waves, and cheer on her kids at all their sporting events. She will be remembered as a loving grandma with a beautiful smile, great sense of humor and larger than life personality. Sadly, she suffered the last 5 years with dementia and we thank the staff at the Bristal in Massapequa for the loving care they provided these last 3 years. Arrangements have been entrusted to Raynor and D'andrea Funeral home where you can see Marie's full obituary on their website. A Private burial will be at St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2020