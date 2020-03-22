|
|
MERTENS - Marie F. of Farmingdale on March 19, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving wife of the late George. Devoted mother of Suzanne Groblewski (David),Janis Wendel ( Charlie), Gary (Diane) and Arlene Haraden (George). Loving Nana of Brian (Gina), Tracy (Jason), Todd (Tiffany), Erin (Andrew) and James. Beloved Great Nan of Tyler, Colton, Brennan, Landon, Franki, Tyler, Leo and Mia. Dear sister of the late Virginia and the late Anne.Dear cousin of Joseph and sister-in-law of Ellen. Marie worked at SUNY Farmingdale College as a payroll clerk. She loved spending time with her family, gardening and going to see the Irish Tenors. She will be missed deeply by her loving children. Funeral services entrusted to McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale, NY 11735. Visitation and services will be private for immediate family only. Mass and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's organization. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 22, 2020