FABRIZIO - Marie (nee Guerringue) on June 28, 2019 at age 54, formerly of Malverne. Beloved wife of Peter. Dear daughter of Blanche Guerringue and the late Emile. Devoted sister of Brenda Teti(Fabio). Fond aunt of Catherine and Nicholas. Her family is receiving friends on Monday, July 8 from 2-4 pm & 7-9pm at Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, L.I. Religious service 8 pm. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Multiple Sclerosis Research are appreciated.
Published in Newsday on July 7, 2019