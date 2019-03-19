Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
(516) 354-0634
Marie Franco
FRANCO - Marie, Floral Park, NY originally from Brooklyn passed away on March 16th surrounded by her family. Devoted wife of James. Loving Mother of Ann (John) Miller, Susan (John) Dell Italia. Cherished Grandmother of James (Christie) Dell Italia, Ashley Miller, David (Meryl) Dell Italia and Elyse (Daniel) McGill. Beloved Great-grandmother of Kayden, Emily, Brooke and Andrew. Predeceased by brothers Pat and James Gammello, sister Rose Marie Cassely, brothers-in-law Charles Cassely and Joseph Classi. Survived by sisters Eleanor (Roy) Greco, Kathleen Classi and sisters-in-law Helen and Marie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Friends may call Wednesday 2-5, 7-9 at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Ave., Floral Park, NY. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:30 Our Lady Of Victory Church, Floral Park. Interment to follow Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 19, 2019
