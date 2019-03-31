|
|
GARRAFFO - Marie of Lindenhurst, LI on March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Steven Garraffo (Carol), Stacy Juehrs (Gary) and Joseph Garraffo (Nicole). Cherished grandmother of Sarah Garraffo, Timothy Garraffo, Danielle Juehrs, Bryan Juehrs, Madison Garraffo and Joseph Garraffo, II. Dear daughter of the late Frank and Jennie Lamicella. Fond sister of Carol Polanish and the late Sebastian Lamicella. Reposing today (Sunday) 4-7 pm and Monday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:30 am Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, West Islip. Interment Breslau Cemetery, Lindenhurst. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2019