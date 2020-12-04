1/
Marie Green
GREEN - Marie, age 101 May 7, 2019-December 1, 2020 Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Mom was a motion picture film editor for 30 years and a religious education teacher for over 40 years. She was incredibly lucky to have been married to two great guys, Abraham (Al) Sklow and then Thomas Green. She is survived by her three children, Frederic Sklow, Dennis Green and Anita Foerth. Her grandchildren, Lisa, Michael, Scott, Danny, Danielle and Lori blessed her with seven great grand-children. She loved her family, her coffee and her cats. We'll miss you mom and will never forget you. Her burial will be Friday, December 4 at Pinelawn Memorial Park. For further information, please contact Martin A. Gleason Funeral Home, 718-359-6300.



Published in Newsday on Dec. 4, 2020.
