HALOULOS - Marie V. of Bayshore, NY on April 29, 2020 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Cherished mother of Patricia Richardson (Jeffrey), Joanne Kalinowski (Chris Smith), Stephanie Hall (John), Edward (Rachel), and George. Adored by her 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Frank Gorman & sister-in-law of Strategas Coutsouridis. Private Interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Home East Islip. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2020