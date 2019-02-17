|
HEGARTY- Sister Marie, OP, (formerly Sister Lawrence Marie, OP) was born into eternal life on February 15, 2019. Survived by the Sisters of St. Dominic and her loving family. Wake Monday, February 18, 2019 with prayers at 3:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday, February 19, 2019 with morning prayers at 10:10 AM. Liturgy at 10:30 AM. Wake and Mass at Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse, 555 Albany Avenue, Amityville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sisters of St. Dominic.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 17, 2019