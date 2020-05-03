Newsday Notices
ROSETO - Marie J. It is with great sadness that the family of Marie Josephine Roseto announces her passing on Tuesday, April 28th at the age of 88. Marie was born on September 30th, 1931 in Corona, New York to the late Nicola Roseto and Mary Totaro. She is predeceased by her brother Frank, sister Elisa, brother-inlaw Joseph & nephew William. Marie was employed by General Motors for a good part of her life as a secretary. She enjoyed her job immensely, but her family was her first love. Marie is survived by her sister-in-law Rosemary, and her loving nieces and nephews: Rosemary (Tom), Nicholas (Jeannie), Marie, Joan, Joseph (Marianne), Carol and Nicole. She is also survived by her many adoring grand nieces and nephews: Ricky, Rosa, Nicole, Jennifer, Frankie, Nicholas, Joseph, Jenny, Gregory, Elisa, Will, Olivia, and Meredith. Arrangements entrusted to M.A. Connell Funeral Home Inc. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. www.maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
