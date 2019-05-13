|
|
ANDERSON - Marie Jane, of West Babylon, LI, on May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Everett. Devoted mother of Dorothy (John) Warren, Mary (Kevin) Stone, Everett Anderson, Regina (Charles) Bove and Steven (Patti) Anderson. Cherished grandmother of six and great grandmother of eleven. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church, West Babylon, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Tuesday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on May 13, 2019