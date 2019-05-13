Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Jane Anderson

Notice Condolences Flowers

Marie Jane Anderson Notice
ANDERSON - Marie Jane, of West Babylon, LI, on May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Everett. Devoted mother of Dorothy (John) Warren, Mary (Kevin) Stone, Everett Anderson, Regina (Charles) Bove and Steven (Patti) Anderson. Cherished grandmother of six and great grandmother of eleven. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church, West Babylon, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Tuesday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now