|
|
GIAMMANCO - Marie K. age 83 of Ridge, NY formerly of Commack, NY passed peacefully on July 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of John (Angela), Kathryn (John) Zagaja, Donna (Edward) Rana, Robert (Mary), & Thomas. Adored grandmother of Nina, Cara, Carlie, Jenna, Daniella, Matthew, John, & Stephanie. Cherished pet Lucy. Reposing at The Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Sunday 2-4 & 7-9. Funeral Mass 10am Monday at St. Mark's R.C.Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 12, 2019