Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
631-744-9700
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's R.C.Church.
Interment
Following Services
Calverton National Cemetery
GIAMMANCO - Marie K. age 83 of Ridge, NY formerly of Commack, NY passed peacefully on July 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of John (Angela), Kathryn (John) Zagaja, Donna (Edward) Rana, Robert (Mary), & Thomas. Adored grandmother of Nina, Cara, Carlie, Jenna, Daniella, Matthew, John, & Stephanie. Cherished pet Lucy. Reposing at The Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Sunday 2-4 & 7-9. Funeral Mass 10am Monday at St. Mark's R.C.Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 12, 2019
