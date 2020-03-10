Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
VON SEGGERN - Marie K. of Great River, LI, on March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late B. Frederick Von Seggern. Loving mother of Karl (Holly) Von Seggern and Vanessa Von Seggern. Cherished grandmother of three. Dear sister of Iris Ciabaterri. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Funeral Service will be held Friday 10:00am, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Islip Terrace, LI. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. Visit-ing Thursday 2:00 pm until 4:30 pm and 7:00 pm until 9:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.Chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
