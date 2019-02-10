Home

N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
(516) 378-0303
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Cure of Ars R.C. Church
2323 Merrick Ave.
Merrick, NY
View Map
Marie Kelleher Notice
KELLEHER - Marie B. on February 8, 2019, formerly of Astoria Queens, more recently of Plainview, NY. Loving wife of the late Martin M. Dear mother of Kevin M. and his wife Donna. Cherished grandmother of Kristen and Brendan Kelleher. A life long Psychiatric Social Worker and former Director of Clinical Operations at Brooklyn Care Works. She also had a successful private practice. Visiting at N.F. Walker, Inc. Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Ave., Merrick, NY Monday Feb. 11 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday the 12th at 11AM at the Cure of Ars R.C. Church, 2323 Merrick Ave., Merrick. Private Cremation following the Mass.Donations in lieu of flowers, in her name, to AHRC will be appreciated. www.ahrcnycfoundation.org/donate/ www.nfwalkerfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 10, 2019
