Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Lauria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Lauria

Notice Condolences Flowers

Marie Lauria Notice
LAURIA - Marie of Lynbrook, formerly of Malverne, on February 19, 2019. Devoted wife of the late August. Loving mother of Rosanna DelGuidice, Ava Hill (David), and Maria Lauria (Ellen). Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Christina, Jennifer, James, Michael, and the late Michelle. Great grandmother of Joseph, Cole, and Halley. Funeral Mass Saturday 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Cremation private. Interment of cremains at Holy Rood Cemetery-date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations to Social Services Volunteers of Nassau County, Inc. 60 Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Uniondale, NY 11553 are appreciated. https://archive.nassaucountyny.gov/agencies/DSS/volunteer svc/index.html www.mccourtandtrudden.orq
Published in Newsday on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.