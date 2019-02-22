|
LAURIA - Marie of Lynbrook, formerly of Malverne, on February 19, 2019. Devoted wife of the late August. Loving mother of Rosanna DelGuidice, Ava Hill (David), and Maria Lauria (Ellen). Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Christina, Jennifer, James, Michael, and the late Michelle. Great grandmother of Joseph, Cole, and Halley. Funeral Mass Saturday 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Cremation private. Interment of cremains at Holy Rood Cemetery-date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations to Social Services Volunteers of Nassau County, Inc. 60 Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Uniondale, NY 11553 are appreciated. https://archive.nassaucountyny.gov/agencies/DSS/volunteer svc/index.html www.mccourtandtrudden.orq
Published in Newsday on Feb. 22, 2019