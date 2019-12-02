|
LA VECCHIA - Marie A., of East Northport on November 29, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dear mother of Joan (Ray) Martin, Joseph (Leslie) and John (Sarah). Cherished grand-mother of seven and great-grandmother of five. Visitation will be Tuesday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Service Wednesday 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 2, 2019