MACK- Marie G. on July 7, 2019 of Mt. Sinai, NY. Beloved mother of Betty Mulligan (Bruce), Nancy Rogers, Jane Swingle (Ron), Tom Rogers (Alice), the late Ann Marie Menno and the late John Rogers (Lenore). Cherished grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 8. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 11am, Infant Jesus R.C. Church, Port Jefferson. Interment Long Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Long Island State Veterans Home or . www.obdavismillerplace.com
Published in Newsday on July 9, 2019