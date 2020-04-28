Home

1951 - 2020
Marano - Marie it is with great sadness to announce that Marie Marano (nee Ambrosio), born in Brooklyn, NY on March 5, 1951, passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved mother of Denise and Toni, daughter to Marie and Frank (preceded in death), sister, aunt, and friend. Marie battled a long and tough illness and she will be remembered, not for her illness, but as a complicated and loving person who introduced her daughters to music of all genres; who often spoke in movie quotes; who loved to sing and laugh; and who cheered for (sometimes yelled at) the New York Yankees. Funeral services are not possible due to pandemic restrictions and we ask that you keep Marie and her family in your thoughts and hearts.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020
