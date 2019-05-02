|
|
MARTOCELLO - Marie T. of Port Jefferson Station, NY, at the age of 87, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Brooklyn to Martha and James A. Mallins and in 1951 married Joseph F. Martocello. She is survived by her children Gary, Gail, Steve, Greg, Tom and Sharon and her 19 grandkids and 11 great grandchildren. She will truly be missed by many. Marie's lifetime passion was her family, helping people and her community. She was a great mother, a career math teacher, community activist, sports enthusiast and a True Patriot. Her siblings include James Mallins and her now deceased brothers Robert and William and sister Eileen Mallins. Reposing Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home, 523 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station, NY on Thursday from 2-4 & 6-9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 10am at Infant Jesus Chapel, St. Charles Hospital. Interment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. www.moloneyfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations at www.Vetdogs.org.
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2019