McCoy - Marie Therese (nee D'Andrade), passed in peace on Monday, September 30, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph. Loving mother to Thomas, Joseph Jr., Eugene, the late Susan Scibelli, Michael, Marie (Terry) Mueller, Gerard, & Catherine Lachance. Proud grandmother of Meghan, Conor, Jennifer, Jonathan, Kelly, Michael, Jason, Rocco, Zoe, Sydney,Lily, Eric, Ryan, Brendon, Gracie, Emma, James, Declan, Aine, Isolde, and Nola. Family will recieve friends Thursday 5-9 PM at the Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc., 34 Hempstead Aveune (corner Peninsula Blvd) Lynbrook. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 AM at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Lynbrook. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Pinelawn, NY. For details www.flinchandbruns.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2019