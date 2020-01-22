Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Reposing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church
Amityville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie McLaughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie McLaughlin Notice
MCLAUGHLIN - Marie T. of Amityville, NY, formerly a long-time resident of Williston Park, NY on January 19, 2020, in her 90th year. Born in Ozone Park, NY she became a Nun of the Daughters of Wisdom in Ottawa, Canada. She received her Master's Degree in Nursing from Washington University in St. Louis. She held several nursing positions including the head of Maternity at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, NY. Upon leaving the order, Marie helped to establish the Visiting Nurse Services of Long Island where she served for many years. She is survived by her brother Raymond McLaughlin (Patricia) and her nephews David McLaughlin and John McLaughlin (Diana). She was a friend to all and will be missed. Reposing Friday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at Powell Funeral Home, 67 Broadway (110), Amityville, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30 am at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, Amityville, NY. Followed by interment at Queen of All Saints Cemetery in Central Islip. Donations may be made in Marie's name to The Daughters of Wisdom, envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Powell Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -