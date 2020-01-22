|
|
MCLAUGHLIN - Marie T. of Amityville, NY, formerly a long-time resident of Williston Park, NY on January 19, 2020, in her 90th year. Born in Ozone Park, NY she became a Nun of the Daughters of Wisdom in Ottawa, Canada. She received her Master's Degree in Nursing from Washington University in St. Louis. She held several nursing positions including the head of Maternity at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, NY. Upon leaving the order, Marie helped to establish the Visiting Nurse Services of Long Island where she served for many years. She is survived by her brother Raymond McLaughlin (Patricia) and her nephews David McLaughlin and John McLaughlin (Diana). She was a friend to all and will be missed. Reposing Friday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at Powell Funeral Home, 67 Broadway (110), Amityville, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30 am at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, Amityville, NY. Followed by interment at Queen of All Saints Cemetery in Central Islip. Donations may be made in Marie's name to The Daughters of Wisdom, envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 22, 2020