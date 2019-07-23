|
O'NEIL - Marie age 94, of Sayville on Saturday July 20th surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Mary (Robert) Gorman, the late Kathleen (James) Sholly,Patricia (Eric) O'Neil Fucci, Peggy Dow, Christine O'Neil and Brian (Terry) O'Neil. Cherished grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 11. Loving sister of Regina Hackett and Joseph Purse. Visitation will be held at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy., West Sayville, New York 11796 on Wednesday July 24th from 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm.Funeral Mass will be on Thursday July 25th, 10:00 am at St. Lawrence RC Church in Sayville.Interment to follow at theparish cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to L.I. CommunityHospital Hospice, 105 W. Main St., Patchogue, New York 11772.
Published in Newsday on July 23, 2019