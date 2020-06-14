Marie Perillo

PERILLO - Marie (Mary), 95, of Hempstead, NY died peacefully in her sleep on June 7, 2020. Mary was born in Italy on April 1, 1925. She moved to New York with her family when she was five years old. She was a resident of Hempstead, NY for 67 years, where she made many lifelong friends. Mary worked for Mercy Medical Center/Catholic Health Services for 36 years and retired when she was 89 years old. Marie loved cooking and entertaining and she was an avid reader. Above all else, Mary loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Peter J. Perillo. She is survived by her three children, Patricia Berntsen, Michael Perillo, and Peter Perillo, their spouses Richard Bertsen and Cathy Perillo, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Mary had a huge heart and a generous soul. She will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. A memorial service in her honor will be scheduled in the near future. Arrangements entrusted to the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc.







