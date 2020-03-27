|
|
Pietrow - Marie C.. of Islip, LI on March 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur N. Pietrow. Devoted mother of Suzanne (Tony) Montalbano, Ellen M. (Bobby) Poole & Linda (Jeff) Makofske. Cherished grandmother of Keith (Carrie), Gina (Steven), Scott (Eileen), Aleese (Larry), Debbie (Eric) and Danny (Kim). Proud great grandmother of Nicholas, Mackenzie, Jack, Ava, Liam, Ashley, Haylee, Holly & Nora. Funeral arrangements entrust- ed to The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 27, 2020