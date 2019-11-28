|
|
PORFIDIO - Marie L. of East Meadow, NY on November 27, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Barbara Neumann (John) and Catherine Rice (John). Cherished grandmother of Dennis Rice. Adored sister of Loretta Zaug and Catherine Nyhan. Family will receive friends for a Memorial Service on Saturday, 2 pm - 5 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Religious Service at 4:30 pm. Interment private. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 28, 2019