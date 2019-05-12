|
SAMMONS - Marie A., R.N. (1928-2019). Marie completed her earthly journey on May 7, 2019. She was the wife of Joseph Assante (+ 1976) and Eugene Sammons (+ 2002). She was the sister of Edward Brennan, the mother of Nancy (William Doyle), Joann (+ 2012; Paul Leleck), Andrew (Elaine) Assante, Joseph Assante. Beloved aunt of Margaret, Elizabeth & Thomas, Cleatus, Barbara and Robin; stepmother of Christine M. Sammons, OP and Timothy J. Sammons (Lucy), USNR. She is survived by her 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grand-children. If you wish to make a donation in Marie's memory, you might consider Dominican Village, Amityville, NY 11701 or Maria Regina Residence, Brentwood, NY 11717. Family will receive friends Monday, 3-8pm at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 10am, at St. Bernard's R.C. in Levittown, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
