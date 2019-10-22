|
|
Marie Sanacore Mom, it is 3 years today since you and grandma left us so abruptly and not a day goes by the you aren't missed. The hurt of not having you here watching your grandchildren grow into such fine adults is heavy in our hearts. The hurt of not having you here and seeing Dad miss you so much every day is heavy in our hearts. The hurt of not having you here to see your children and their spouses reach milestones in their life is heavy in our hearts. The hurt of not having a mother to speak with every day is heavy in your daughter's heart. We love you Mom and always will be forever in our hearts.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 22, 2019