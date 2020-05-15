|
SCALA- Marie A. of St. James NY on May 11, 2020 in her 84th year. Beloved wife of the late Louis. Loving mother of Patrick (Mary) and Annamarie (Brendan). Devoted Grandma of Deanna (Stephen), Patrick (Kimberly), Tyler (Kristen), Nicholas, Brianna, Dylan and Cassidy. Beloved GiGi of Sophia, Patrick, Bradley, Ryan and Jack. Also Grandma to Sparky her beloved granddog. Dear Sister to Carol Sarube and the late Michael Ruggiere. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home 840 Wheeler Road Hauppauge, NY 11788 www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 15, 2020