Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
(631) 361-7500
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Scala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Scala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Scala Notice
SCALA- Marie A. of St. James NY on May 11, 2020 in her 84th year. Beloved wife of the late Louis. Loving mother of Patrick (Mary) and Annamarie (Brendan). Devoted Grandma of Deanna (Stephen), Patrick (Kimberly), Tyler (Kristen), Nicholas, Brianna, Dylan and Cassidy. Beloved GiGi of Sophia, Patrick, Bradley, Ryan and Jack. Also Grandma to Sparky her beloved granddog. Dear Sister to Carol Sarube and the late Michael Ruggiere. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home 840 Wheeler Road Hauppauge, NY 11788 www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
Download Now