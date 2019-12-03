Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse
555 Albany Ave.
Amityville, NY
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse
555 Albany Ave.
Amityville, NY
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Liturgy
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Sheehan - Sister Marie Chaminade, OP was born into eternal life on November 30, 2019. Survived by the Sisters of St. Dominic and her loving family. Wake Wednesday, December 4, 2019 with visitation 2:00pm until 5:00pm and prayers at 3:00pm. Funeral Thursday, December 5, 2019 with morning prayers at 10:10am. Liturgy at 10:30am. Wake and Mass at Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse, 555 Albany Ave., Amityville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Dominic.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 3, 2019
