|
|
COUNTESS MARIE CLAIRE TERESA JOSEPHINE SIMONE Apr 13, 1918 - Nov 20, 2011 Nat King Cole is looking down from the sky singing "Unforgettable." If Stevie Wonder knew you, instead of "My Cherie Amour," it might have been "My Marie Claire." Forget all the Flavors of the Month. Forever Young and Beautiful, Forever 21. Forget Snow White, Josephine Baker, Lena Horne, Barbara Stanwyck, Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, Heddy Lamar. You have a glamour all your own. Remember, Diamonds Are Forever.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 20, 2019