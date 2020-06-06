Marie Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH - Marie on June 2, 2020 of Seaford. Loving mother of Kim (Chris) Rivielle, Tina Marie (Mike) Morena. Cherished grandmother of Lexi Rose, Shelby, Emma, Isabella, John, Nicole, and Anthony. Dear sister of John (Jane) Vetere. Dear sister-in-law of Theresa Vetere. Predeceased by beloved parents, Evelyn & Frank Vetere, brothers Alfonse and Frank Jr. Vetere. Loving aunt to her nieces & nephews. Marie will be missed greatly.JamesFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved