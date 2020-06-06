SMITH - Marie on June 2, 2020 of Seaford. Loving mother of Kim (Chris) Rivielle, Tina Marie (Mike) Morena. Cherished grandmother of Lexi Rose, Shelby, Emma, Isabella, John, Nicole, and Anthony. Dear sister of John (Jane) Vetere. Dear sister-in-law of Theresa Vetere. Predeceased by beloved parents, Evelyn & Frank Vetere, brothers Alfonse and Frank Jr. Vetere. Loving aunt to her nieces & nephews. Marie will be missed greatly.JamesFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 6, 2020.