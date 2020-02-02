|
|
STAATS - Marie, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 at the age of 97. She lived in Breezy Point, (formally of Glendale). Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of Frances and Carol. Adored grandmother of Matthew Link (Amy), the late Suzanne Link, Dawn Stapleton (Eric), John Lanciotti (Danell), Jamie Lanciotti (Nadya), Doreen Cook (Brian), Michael Lanciotti, Karen Hudson (Brad) and Janice Spadafore (Michael). Cherished great grandmother of 15 and adored great great-grandmother of 4. Visitation. Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Funeral Tuesday at 11:00am at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Pine-lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 2, 2020