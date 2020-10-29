CORDANO - Marie T. on October 27, 2020, formerly of Dix Hills at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Frank W. Cordano. Devoted mother of Frank A., James A. and the late Richard and late Steven Cordano. Loving mother-in-law of Mildred, Stacy and the late Lois and late Irene Cordano. Fond sister of the late John Foppiano. Cherished grandma (Nana) of Lauren Jones, David & Richard Cordano, Penny Hines, Stephen Osowski, Michael, Alyssa, and Jessica Cordano. Cherished great grandmother of Ryan, Jack, Emily, Richard, Alexis, Andrew, Matthew and Michael Cordano and TJ and Rachel Hines. Reposing at Mangano Funeral Home Inc, 1701 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY 11729 today from 2:00PM to 8:00PM ONLY. Funeral Mass Friday 10:45AM St. Matthew R.C. Church, Dix Hills. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.manganofh.com