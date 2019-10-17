|
PETZOLD - Marie T. (nee: Panico), 80, of Midland Park (NJ) formerly of Wantagh (NY) peacefully passed away surrounded by family on October 13, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Robert. Left to mourn Marie's passing are their three sons, Robert Petzold, John Petzold and his wife Lisa, and Thomas Petzold and his wife Michelle. Marie was the beloved grandmother to John, Alexa, Jake and Ava. Marie worked for many years in the Wantagh School District and was appreciated for her dedication to the students. She was a cherished friend and well known for her sense of humor. Marie's greatest joy in life was her family and she showered them with unconditional love. Please visit https://www.feeneyfuneralhome.com/tributes/Marie-Petzold for visitation and other details.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 17, 2019